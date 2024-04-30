Adidas signs Xochitl Gomez to global ambassador family

Adidas has named actress Xochitl Gomez as the newest member of its global ambassador family, who will be the face of the sportswear category.

Gomez, a dancer, martial artist, and style icon, is regarded as one of the future generation’s most promising talents and an inspiration to the Latinx youth.

“At Adidas, our ambition is to continue to push the boundaries when it comes to sport and culture,” said Aimee Arana, Adidas Global, GM of sportswear & training.

“This is why we are so excited to welcome Xochitl Gomez to the fold – a trailblazer of her generation who celebrates individuality and is never shy to advocate for what she is passionate about; her positive attitude and fresh thinking make this an ideal partnership. We can’t wait for what’s to come and see how Xochitl brings her flair to the Adidas brand.”

According to the brand, the actress is known for putting her positivity and creativity into all she does, which makes her the ideal partner to join Adidas’ family.