Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Retailers|Furniture & homewares

Adairs, Aboriginal artists Cungelella Art create new collection

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 31, 2023< 1 mins read

Homewares retailer Adairs has partnered with an Indigenous art project – Cungelella Art – to launch a limited-edition collection in-store and online.

Cungelella Art is a project between four Kalkadoon sisters, named after the family’s grandmother.

The collection reflects the stories of the sisters’ Kalkatungu homelands, with the colour palette “influenced” by the ancient rock faces, spinifex-covered hills and the shades of the Mt Isa sunset.

“When we painted this collection, we wanted to evoke a feeling of homeland, calm, grounding and most importantly, family,” said Glenda McCulloch, the founder of Cungelella Art.

“Our featured prints in the collection are inspired by the colours of Kalkatungu Country, the native plants, and the beautiful grass known as spinifex that covers the outback landscape.”

The Cungelella Art x Adairs and Adairs Kids collection translates original paintings into bed, homewares, linen and serving wares as well as a limited-edition wall art.

The kids and nursery collection includes the rainbow as a “sign of hope” and night stars
when camping out in the bush.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
VIDEO: Meet Rosewell, the latest sex toy brand at David Jones
Health & beauty
VIDEO: Meet Rosewell, the latest sex toy brand at David Jones
Swiss watchmakers grapple with fallout of Russian crisis
Financial
Swiss watchmakers grapple with fallout of Russian crisis
Thrills takes the trek from Byron Bay to Bondi
Openings & closings
Thrills takes the trek from Byron Bay to Bondi
The truth about McDonald’s
Marketing
The truth about McDonald’s
Why Sans Drinks founder Irene Falcone is looking to franchising for growth
Openings & closings
Why Sans Drinks founder Irene Falcone is looking to franchising for growth
Author's latest articles
Expansion costs eat into Toys ‘R’ Us profit
Gifts & toys
Expansion costs eat into Toys ‘R’ Us profit
Retail job vacancies plunge after seasonal peak
HR
Retail job vacancies plunge after seasonal peak
Melbourne Central continues revamp with 14 more stores slated to open
Shopping centres & malls
Melbourne Central continues revamp with 14 more stores slated to open
La Prairie opens Australian-first airport beauty lounge
Travel retail
La Prairie opens Australian-first airport beauty lounge
Next buys Cath Kidston out of administration
Financial
Next buys Cath Kidston out of administration