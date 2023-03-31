Adairs, Aboriginal artists Cungelella Art create new collection

Homewares retailer Adairs has partnered with an Indigenous art project – Cungelella Art – to launch a limited-edition collection in-store and online.

Cungelella Art is a project between four Kalkadoon sisters, named after the family’s grandmother.

The collection reflects the stories of the sisters’ Kalkatungu homelands, with the colour palette “influenced” by the ancient rock faces, spinifex-covered hills and the shades of the Mt Isa sunset.

“When we painted this collection, we wanted to evoke a feeling of homeland, calm, grounding and most importantly, family,” said Glenda McCulloch, the founder of Cungelella Art.

“Our featured prints in the collection are inspired by the colours of Kalkatungu Country, the native plants, and the beautiful grass known as spinifex that covers the outback landscape.”

The Cungelella Art x Adairs and Adairs Kids collection translates original paintings into bed, homewares, linen and serving wares as well as a limited-edition wall art.

The kids and nursery collection includes the rainbow as a “sign of hope” and night stars

when camping out in the bush.