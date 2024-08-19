Milligram, Telegram Co name Alison Evans as CEO

Dymocks Group has named Alison Evans as CEO of stationery retailer Milligram and its wholesale counterpart Telegram Co, effective September 19, succeeding co-founder Scott Druce.

Currently, Evans serves as head of omnichannel retail at Milligram and Telegram Co.

“Her strategic vision and impression background will be invaluable as we move forward. We are confident that under her leadership, Milligram and Telegram Co will grow and evolve,” said John Forsyth, Dymocks chairman.

Her previous roles included being a multi-state manager at Cue Clothing Co, GM of customer service at EFM Logistics, COO at Junior Adventures Group, and country director for Australasia at Karen Millen.

She also worked as GM of retail, store design, development and merchandising at Kathmandu and as GM of stores at Target Australia.

“Scott has decided it’s time for him to pursue new ventures. His relentless dedication to quality, creativity, customer experience, and his visionary leadership has driven the company’s growth and established it as a leader in the stationery and lifestyle sectors,” said Forsyth.