CareersBooks & stationery

Milligram, Telegram Co name Alison Evans as CEO

(Source: Alison Evans/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Dymocks Group has named Alison Evans as CEO of stationery retailer Milligram and its wholesale counterpart Telegram Co, effective September 19, succeeding co-founder Scott Druce.

Currently, Evans serves as head of omnichannel retail at Milligram and Telegram Co.

“Her strategic vision and impression background will be invaluable as we move forward. We are confident that under her leadership, Milligram and Telegram Co will grow and evolve,” said John Forsyth, Dymocks chairman.

Her previous roles included being a multi-state manager at Cue Clothing Co, GM of customer service at EFM Logistics, COO at Junior Adventures Group, and country director for Australasia at Karen Millen.

She also worked as GM of retail, store design, development and merchandising at Kathmandu and as GM of stores at Target Australia.

“Scott has decided it’s time for him to pursue new ventures. His relentless dedication to quality, creativity, customer experience, and his visionary leadership has driven the company’s growth and established it as a leader in the stationery and lifestyle sectors,” said Forsyth.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Appointments & exits

Retail appointments of the week

Inside Retail
Jane Lu. Image supplied
Executive interviews IR Pro

Jane Lu: ‘The Lazy CEO’ gets to work

Heather McIlvaine
M.J. Bale. Image supplied
Sustainability IR Pro

Australian fashion brands seek supply-chain sovereignty

Lisa Lake
Premier Investments revealed strong numbers in its half year report. Supplied
Workforce

Premier Retail CEO steps down as company explores spin-off opportunities

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Sports & adventure

The world’s first Sports Illustrated-themed restaurant opens

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay