La Prairie names Belinda Besant as ANZ retail director

Skincare brand La Prairie has appointed Belinda Besant to the newly created role of ANZ retail director, effective April 1.

Besant has been working at La Prairie for more than 13 years, serving as education director, regional training and events manager, and national training and events manager.

“This change is in recognition of Belinda’s expertise in sales strategy and account management, in addition to her loyalty and deep knowledge of La Prairie,” La Prairie ANZ MD Rosi Fernandez said in a LinkedIn post.

Due to Besant’s promotion, the company is recruiting a new ANZ education manager.

“This role is responsible for driving and implementing the annual training plan, educating all La Prairie staff to ensure a thorough understanding of brand, products, science, sales and service,” Fernandez said.