KMD Brands has named Ashley Reade as the new CEO of Rip Curl, effective immediately. He will join the executive team and report to group CEO Brent Scrimshaw.

Reade brings 20 years of experience in the sports and retail industry, having previously served as VP and GM of Nike Pacific.

At Nike, he held leadership roles at the company’s world headquarters in Portland, Oregon, overseeing global sales for women’s sportswear and men’s training.

“Ashley has a proven track record of fostering deep consumer connections, building world-class teams, and driving outstanding growth,” said Scrimshaw. “I’m thrilled to welcome him to KMD Brands and look forward to a partnership that will elevate Rip Curl to be the number one surf brand worldwide.”

Reade, recalled his blank in who grew up in Victoria and spent summers surfing along the Surf Coast where Rip Curl was founded, said he was excited to take on the role.

“Rip Curl is the ultimate surfing company, and joining this iconic brand as CEO is a career-defining moment,” he added. “I’m excited to bring that same passion to surfing and the lifestyle it represents.”

Reade will be based at Rip Curl’s global headquarters in Torquay, Victoria in Australia.