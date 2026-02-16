CareersFood & beverage

Hog’s Breath ex-CEO returns to RFG in new role

Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott returns to RFG in a new role. (Source: LinkedIn)
By Sarah Stowe

Tom Elliott, who left Retail Food Group to head up the casual dining chain Hog’s Breath and exited after less than eight months, has taken up a new role at his former workplace.

Elliott takes up the group strategy and performance manager position at the Gold Coast-headquartered multi-brand franchisor.

The brand new role will give him an opportunity to support franchisees, Elliott told Franchise Executives.

“I have worked with Peter [George] before and I have a great deal of respect for the way he leads the business, very focused on franchise partner outcomes.

“This is something I believe in and I’m pleased to have the opportunity to help drive performance and strategy across the group,” Elliott said.

Elliott has a 14-year history with RFG. He moved from marketing and brand management roles to general manager and head of store operations.

