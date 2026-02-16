Hog’s Breath ex-CEO returns to RFG in new role

Tom Elliott, who left Retail Food Group to head up the casual dining chain Hog’s Breath and exited after less than eight months, has taken up a new role at his former workplace.
Elliott takes up the group strategy and performance manager position at the Gold Coast-headquartered multi-brand franchisor.
The brand new role will give him an opportunity to support franchisees, Elliott told Franchise Executives.
“I have worked with Peter [George] before and I have a great deal of respect for the way he leads the business, very focused on franchise partner outcomes.
“This is something I believe in and I’m pleased to have the opportunity to help drive performance and strategy across the group,” Elliott said.
Elliott has a 14-year history with RFG. He moved from marketing and brand management roles to general manager and head of store operations.
