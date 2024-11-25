Former Coles CMO Lisa Ronson dies in tragic accident

Tributes to the former Coles chief marketing officer Lisa Ronson poured in on LinkedIn, following the news of her untimely death in a vehicle accident near Daylesford on Saturday.

According to local media, Ronson was riding an all-terrain vehicle, which rolled over and crashed. Emergency services were called but were not able to revive Ronson.

Ronson served as CMO of Coles from 2019 to 2023. Most recently, she worked as the CMO of Medibank. She also previously worked as GM of marketing at David Jones, head of marketing services at Telstra, and marketing director for ANZ at Visa.

“We are devastated by the news of Lisa’s passing,” said Medibank CEO David Koczkar.

“Lisa was a brilliant, loved, and much respected member of our team at Medibank.”