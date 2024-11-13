CareersLuxury

Don Grover appointed director of luxury reseller Cosette

Prior to the appointment, Grover supported Cosette in an advisory role for over 17 months. (Source: Don Grover/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Luxury handbags and accessories retailer Cosette has appointed form Dymocks chief Don Grover as a director.

Prior to the appointment, Grover had been supporting Cosette in an advisory role for more than 17 months.

He has been in the retail industry for more than 45 years, including roles as stores director at David Jones, CEO at Dymocks, and CEO of Fusion Retail Brands.

“I believe in the business and its mission to make luxury goods available at affordable prices,” said Grover.

“I am excited about working with the Cosette team to deliver the next phase of growth in Australia and overseas.”

Cosette was recently cleared by Fair Trading NSW of allegations it was selling fake goods on its platform.

