Singapore’s Raffles City aims to win back customers through elevated retail mix 

from beauty and fashion to dining and lifestyle, as well as exclusive in-store experiential concepts, including Breitling’s largest boutique in Singapore, Armani Beauty’s first ‘Red Ribbon’ concept store and Lumine Singapore’s global flagship store. “The ever-changing tenant mix aims to reflect evolving consumer preferences with a focus on luxury brands, dining options, and lifestyle experiences,” Marianne Liow, VP of Raffles City Singapore, told Inside Retail. Change in retail mix to adapt to changing consumers’ preferences According to Liow, retailers are implementing strategic changes to their store concepts, moving beyond purely transactional spaces to create dynamic environments that foster community engagement and offer immersive experiences. Despite the prevalence of digital commerce, there remains a significant appreciation for physical retail, with consumers demonstrating a willingness to invest in experiential and value-driven shopping encounters. “We have observed a growing appreciation for in-person shopping and interaction amongst our shoppers and tenants,” she said. “With this, we have been working closely with our tenants to offer intimate, curated in-store events to elevate shoppers’ experience, including our Raffles Prestige members – a by-invite-only membership catering to the affluent and VIP shoppers.” Liow further emphasised that the contemporary shopper’s demand for flexibility has contributed to the increasing prominence of omnichannel retail experiences within the mall. This approach seamlessly integrates the advantages of both in-store and online shopping, enabling consumers to engage with brands in a more versatile and interactive manner. For example, earlier this year, Sephora opened its first Store of the Future concept in Asia at Raffles City, featuring exclusive beauty services as well as innovative digital touchpoints. “E-commerce and traditional retail spaces need not be seen as opposing forces; together they can offer a more holistic experience where customers enjoy the best of both worlds – visiting stores to explore products firsthand and enjoy unique experiences unavailable online,” Liow said. “Moreover, while there have long been concerns that e-commerce would overshadow brick-and-mortar stores, recent years have shown that brands are reinventing their physical spaces to stay relevant alongside digital platforms. E-commerce and traditional retail spaces need not be seen as opposing forces; together they can offer a more holistic experience where customers enjoy the best of both worlds – visiting stores to explore products firsthand and enjoy unique experiences unavailable online.” Adapt or Fade Liow said to stand out in the competitive landscape, the company needs to constantly evolve and reinvent itself. “We are happy that we are able to boast quite a number of Singapore’s firsts and flagship stores at Raffles City, which put us in a competitive advantage position as we are able to cater to the differentiated needs of shoppers,” she said. The executive said Raffles City’s refreshed mix of retail, dining, and experiential offerings has seen a positive response, drawing both existing shoppers and new visitors. “There has been a steady increase in footfall, especially with younger consumers after its rejuvenation. This reflects the growing appeal of Raffles City being a refreshed lifestyle destination, particularly during peak shopping seasons and mall-wide campaigns,” she said. “Refreshing our retail offerings allows us to stay relevant while meeting the needs and wants of our shoppers – giving them what they want, and more. A curated tenant mix with exclusive products and services allows our shoppers to have an elevated and differentiated shopping experience. It offers our shoppers excitement, variety and provides an opportunity for shoppers to experience the brands in a more personal, innovative, and memorable way,” she concluded.