BusinessStrategy

Singapore’s Raffles City aims to win back customers through elevated retail mix 

Raffles City’s facade featuring YSL installation in 2024
Raffles City is now implementing a strategic shift to increase footfall. (Source: supplied)
By Tong Van
With retail sales declining for four consecutive months as consumers cut down spending, Raffles City is now implementing a strategic shift to increase footfall, adapting to the changing market dynamics.  Raffles City, conceptualised in 1969, was Singapore’s most ambitious commercial property development, envisioning a “city within a city.” As part of its recent Asset Enhancement Initiative (AEI), consumers have been introduced to many new-to-market international brands fro

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay