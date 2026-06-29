Former Lvly exec Jasmine Russell named Adore Beauty COO

Jasmine Russell has been named the new chief operating officer of Adore Beauty Group after leaving gift-giving company Lvly.

Russell, a 15-year retail veteran and the 20th-ranked name on Australia’s Top 50 People in Ecommerce, announced her departure from Lvly earlier this year.

“After five incredible years, I decided it was time to step away from my flower-filled days, and have now wrapped up my time as COO at Lvly,” she said. “A huge thank you to the Lvly founders, Hannah Spilva and Verity Tuck, for believing in me all those years ago and bringing me on for this journey.”

She now takes her e-commerce expertise to the online-first beauty retailer Adore Beauty. In May, Adore’s CEO Sacha Laing said the company was facing “more pronounced cost-of-living pressures”. Despite this, revenues continue to grow alongside its huge base of loyalty customers.

“As a long-time Adore Beauty customer, I’ve admired the company’s growth and journey over many years,” Russell added. “I’m looking forward to joining Sacha Laing and the team at Adore Beauty at such a pivotal time for the business.”

Now boasting 20 stores in its portfolio, Adore plans to reach 25 locations by the first half of fiscal 2027. Laing has also mentioned the need for a “reshaped” head office team – bringing $2.5 million in yearly savings – one which Russell now enters.