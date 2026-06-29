CareersAppointments & exits

Former Lvly exec Jasmine Russell named Adore Beauty COO

Jasmine Russell
Jasmine Russell, COO of Adore Beauty Group (Source: Archive)
By Harry Booth

Jasmine Russell has been named the new chief operating officer of Adore Beauty Group after leaving gift-giving company Lvly.

Russell, a 15-year retail veteran and the 20th-ranked name on Australia’s Top 50 People in Ecommerce, announced her departure from Lvly earlier this year.

“After five incredible years, I decided it was time to step away from my flower-filled days, and have now wrapped up my time as COO at Lvly,” she said. “A huge thank you to the Lvly founders, Hannah Spilva and Verity Tuck, for believing in me all those years ago and bringing me on for this journey.” 

She now takes her e-commerce expertise to the online-first beauty retailer Adore Beauty. In May, Adore’s CEO Sacha Laing said the company was facing “more pronounced cost-of-living pressures”. Despite this, revenues continue to grow alongside its huge base of loyalty customers.

“As a long-time Adore Beauty customer, I’ve admired the company’s growth and journey over many years,” Russell added. “I’m looking forward to joining Sacha Laing and the team at Adore Beauty at such a pivotal time for the business.”

Now boasting 20 stores in its portfolio, Adore plans to reach 25 locations by the first half of fiscal 2027. Laing has also mentioned the need for a “reshaped” head office team – bringing $2.5 million in yearly savings – one which Russell now enters.

Recommended By IR

Image of Harley Davidson storefront,
Openings & closings

Rivals snap up dealerships from failed Peter Stevens Motorcycles

Darshana Gupta
Strategy IR Pro

Google bets on Gentle Monster: Why smart glasses need style to succeed 

Tong Van
Halara campaign imagery
Strategy IR Pro

How brands like Halara, White Fox, PE Nation connect with Gen Z on TikTok

Tahlia Whitfield
'Kolhapuri' sandals, an Indian ethnic footwear
Regulatory

Sandal scandal: Prada credits new design’s Indian legacy amid furore

Reuters
A young woman wearing a green suit is standing in front of a camera selling handbags.
Social commerce IR Pro

From QVC to Whatnot: The evolution of live shopping in US retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Rendered image of Castlery Brisbane.
Openings & closings

Furniture retailer Castlery expands to Queensland with new showroom

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.