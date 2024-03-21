Who Gives A Crap, Heaps Normal partner to address sanitation problem

Toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap and beverage company Heaps Normal have partnered to launch limited-edition non-alcoholic beer Cheeky India pale ale (IPA), with half of the proceeds from its sale used to build public toilets.

“At Who Gives A Crap, our mission is to uncrap the world, donating 50 per cent of profits to help provide access to clean water and a toilet for everyone,” Who Gives A Crap head of impact Robin Cho said.

“By partnering with Heaps Normal, we can reach many more bums to get us closer to our big audacious goal of solving the sanitation crisis, all while having fun doing it.”

In addition, Heaps Normal will donate an additional $1.50 per can to non-government organisation WaterAid, a Who Gives A Crap partner.

Cheeky IPA is brewed in Australia and is available in four-pack for $16.99, in a bundle with 48 rolls of Who Gives A Crap’s 100 per cent recycled toilet paper for $77, and in a bundle with Who Gives A Crap’s forest friendly paper towels for $37.

The Cheeky IPA will also be available in a limited number of bars and bottle shops starting late April.