What’s behind the food-related cyclospora outbreak in the US?

aeces that transmit the cyclospora parasite, according to the CDC. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, with children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems facing a higher risk of serious illness. While cyclosporiasis is rarely life-threatening, untreated infections can persist for weeks and may lead to hospitalisation, particularly because of dehydration. The US has had previous outbreaks of the disease. Michigan, for instance, said it typically records 40 to 50 cases annually. What is the source? The Food and Drug Administration is conducting traceback investigations on multiple produce items to determine the source of the outbreak. That includes lettuce that Michigan health officials identified as a potential source of the outbreak. Michigan said no specific type of produce, grower or supplier has been linked to the outbreak. In traceback investigations, the agency collects information from sick people about the foods they ate in the weeks before they became ill and works back along the supply chain, potentially reaching the farm where an ingredient was grown. What can people do to protect themselves? The parasite lives in contaminated food or water and is not commonly transmitted directly from person to person. The CDC advised people to wash their hands with soap and water before and after preparing raw fruits and vegetables, to wash produce thoroughly and to scrub firm fruits and vegetables with a clean brush. Past outbreaks have been linked to bagged salad mixes and kits, fresh cilantro and basil, raspberries, snow peas and green onions, Michigan said. For people who have cyclosporiasis, the CDC recommends treatment with trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, an antibiotic commonly sold as Bactrim, taken twice daily for seven to 10 days. People living with HIV may require longer treatment, according to the agency. Where is the outbreak? The CDC said sick people began reporting symptoms in four main states on or after June 22: Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. It also said there were numerous other single-state investigations underway. New York, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina and Texas have all reported 31 cases or more as of July 13, according to the CDC. Case counts lag in part because of reporting delays and are expected to rise as the CDC receives more data. Delays between exposure and case confirmation can take up to six weeks, with illness onset occurring anywhere from two days to two weeks or more after infection. Cases typically rise from May 1 through August 31, the CDC said. What surveillance is being done? Cyclospora is a nationally notifiable pathogen, and most states collect robust data and routinely share it with the CDC through its disease surveillance system, said Gwen Biggerstaff, deputy director of the CDC’s Division of Foodborne, Waterborne and Environmental Diseases. Healthcare providers are legally required to report cases of cyclosporiasis to public health departments in 47 states. The Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network or FoodNet, is a collaboration among the CDC, the US Department of Agriculture, the FDA and 10 state health departments. Last July, it stopped tracking six of eight pathogens, including cyclospora, because of funding cuts. The goal of FoodNet is to monitor trends over time, and the network does not replace national surveillance, Biggerstaff said. Participating states continue to report cyclospora cases nationwide, and the data for this outbreak are consistent with those of previous outbreaks, she said. Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole, Padmanabhan Ananthan and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago. Editing by Caroline Humer, Matthew Lewis and Jamie Freed. All courtesy of Reuters.