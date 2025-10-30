Trend focus fuels Universal Store sales boom

Fashion retailer Universal Store has kicked off FY26 with soaring sales, as its focus on trend-driven products and store expansion continues to resonate with customers.

For the first 17 weeks of FY26 to October 26, group direct-to-customer (DTC) sales jumped 13.7 per cent compared with the same period last year. The company’s core Universal Store brand led the charge, with total sales up 11.4 per cent and like-for-like (LFL) sales rising 7.7 per cent.

Women’s label Perfect Stranger was the standout performer, delivering 40.5 per cent total sales growth and a 13.9 per cent rise in LFL sales, while Cheap Thrills Cycle recorded 14.1 per cent growth and a more modest 2.3 per cent LFL increase.

According to the company, both men’s and women’s categories have performed well, driven by a mix of private-label and third-party brands that appeal to the retailer’s youthful customer base.

“We are pleased to be delivering strong FY26 YTD sales growth while cycling double-digit LFL growth in the same period in FY25,” said Group CEO Alice Barbery.

“Gross margins remain robust with our disciplined pricing strategy, expansion of the PS retail format and leading private and third-party brands.”

Universal Store continues to expand its national footprint, with four new stores opened so far this financial year and another four expected before Christmas.

The retailer plans to open 11 to 17 new stores in FY26, maintaining a disciplined approach to new leases and renewals. One store has been temporarily closed due to a centre redevelopment and is expected to reopen in FY27.

Gross margins remain consistent with the second half of FY25, and the business continues to invest in its people and systems to support future growth.

“We continue to make considered investments in our team and system capability to support our growth aspirations. The group is well-positioned heading into the peak trading period with healthy inventory and a customer-centric mindset,” added Barbery.