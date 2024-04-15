Totally Workwear eyes store network expansion after brand revamp

Totally Workwear, Australia’s largest network of workwear specialist destinations, has revealed its plan to add more stores across the country following its rebranding late last year.

The company said it has entered the sustained profitable growth phase of its strategic plan, which includes a series of initiatives to enhance system scalability and a network development framework supporting franchisees with footprint growth. This phase will also introduce “world-class” store design, customer service and range architecture programs.

“Substantial stakeholder engagement, time and investment has gone into the foundation setting phase of our strategic plan in recent years, the outcomes of which you are now beginning to see in the market, as we deliver against the key pillars that will underpin our growth ambitions”, said Troy Yewdall, head of Totally Workwear.

Founded in 1994, the company offers workwear items for industry sectors such as trade, hospitality, healthcare, casual and corporate. The brand and its franchise system operate approximately 90 stores across Australia.

The firm relaunched its brand late last year, focusing on ‘Trade, Safety and Uniforms’ and aiming to inspire Australian workers to ‘Love Your Work’. The rebrand included innovative e-commerce upgrades and digital platform solutions to bolster the brand’s omnichannel experience.