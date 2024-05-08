St Kilda Mums rebrands as Our Village as its footprint expands

St Kilda Mums, the Melbourne-based charity organisation, and its regional equivalents, Geelong Mums and Eureka Mums, are to rebrand as ‘Our Village’ with the financial assistance of L’Oréal Groupe.

Founded in 2009 by a group of five mothers in St Kilda, the charity serves 79 local government districts in Victoria. Last year, the charity served over 20,000 newborns and toddlers in metropolitan and regional Victoria, rehoming over 65,000 goods worth more than $7 million.

The branding represents Our Village’s continued commitment and dedication to both volunteers and the community.

“The support we provide is all about relieving pressure and stress on anyone caring for small children. It’s about creating an opportunity for every child to thrive,” said Our Village CEO, Ruth Holdaway.

“With our services more in demand than ever, we’re grateful for the support of everyone involved, particularly that of the L’Oréal Groupe in this new chapter and in bringing our new vision to life.”

The foundation has also established a goal of assisting every Victorian child in need up to the age of six by 2030. The 2030 growth strategy prioritises waste reduction and the development of a circular economy.

Its purpose is to provide pre-loved items to struggling parents and carers of young children through community donations of nursery equipment, cots, prams, car seats, and clothing.