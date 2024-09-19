Small beauty company Gellae lands $1.3 million Boots UK and Ireland deal

Small business and Australian TikTok sensation Gellae, who previously featured on ISB, has managed to secure a foothold in the UK and Ireland. Its viral gel nail stickers will appear in the retailer Boots in a landmark deal over $1.3 million.

Gallae achieved renown for solving everyday nail woes, from nail biting to brittle nails to the high costs of salon visits. The brand went viral on TikTok with with over 350 million organic video views. Now, it will appear in 165 Boots stores across the UK and Ireland.

The business’ founder, Serene Lim (pictured above), commented on the deal, “It is a dream come true. Boots approached us via email in April after discovering us on social media. They wanted to launch us in store on 30th September which is much quicker than usual. Boots is our first retail partner so we had to work quickly to be retail-ready.”

She added that Boots would like to expand the range of nails in future to feature more designs.

“Our goal is to expand globally,” said the entrepreneur, “ensuring that our products are accessible to our growing community of customers and followers.”

This story was originally published on Inside Small Business.