Sigma Healthcare, Chemist Warehouse extend merger end date

Sigma Healthcare and Chemist Warehouse agreed to extend the end date of their proposed merger to March 31 next year.

Sigma Healthcare said it expects the documentation shareholders require to vote on certain resolutions of the merger to be published within this year, with implementation expected in February.

Last month, the proposed merger secured approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) after the consumer watchdog accepted an undertaking.

The undertaking requires Sigma to delete the data of pharmacies that switch to another wholesaler or banner group.

It also requires the merged entity to continue as a pharmaceutical wholesaler under the Commonwealth Government’s Community Service Obligation (CSO) arrangements for five years.

The parties have yet to secure approval of certain resolutions by Sigma shareholders, approval of the scheme by Chemist Warehouse shareholders, and approval of the court.