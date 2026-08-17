BusinessStrategy

Rivaaj Couture founder on craft, restraint and the new occasion wear consumer

Rivaaj Couture
Rivaaj Couture was founded to change customers’ perception of Indian traditional occasion wear. (Source: Supplied/Rivaaj Couture)
By Tong Van
Shivani Parakh founded Rivaaj Couture at 22 to change customers’ perception of Indian traditional occasion wear by modernising Indian textiles and techniques. The chief executive and creative head co-founded one label, Saancha, before starting Rivaaj and describes the latter as the more personal of the two. Parakh spoke to Inside Retail about the gap she saw in the Indian occasion wear market and what expansion looks like when you refuse to compete on volume. Inside Retail: You launched Rivaaj

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