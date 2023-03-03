Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Food & beverage

RFG sets off $47.4 million capital and debt-raising round to fund expansion

(Source: Brumby's / Facebook.)
User Image
Robert Stockdill
March 3, 2023< 1 mins read

Retail Food Group is to raise $47.4 million in debt and equity capital to help fund expansion and strengthen its balance sheet. 

The company says it has already received commitments to $24.9 million via a share placement and secured a $20 million debt facility with Washington H Soul Pattinson and Co. 

RFG executive chairman Peter George said the capital raising and new debt facility will enable the company to “reset and strengthen its balance sheet” allowing it to pursue core business and inorganic growth opportunities.

“The company’s strong 1H23 results demonstrate the resilient nature of the group’s brand system portfolio and validate the strategic decisions implemented throughout the company’s ‘franchisee first’ turnaround journey,” said George. 

“We have carried considerable momentum into the 2H23 and remain focused on delivering solutions to unlock growth and drive enhanced profitability for both our franchise partners and shareholders”.

Queensland-headquartered RFG is Australia’s largest multi-brand retail food franchise manager, parent of Gloria Jean’s, Donut King, Brumby’s Bakery, Michel’s Patisserie, Crust Gourmet Pizza, Pizza Capers, Cafe2U and The Coffee Guy. The company also roasts and supplies high-quality coffee products under the Di Bella Coffee brand. 

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Coles, Aldi pledge support to flood-affected communities
Supermarkets
Coles, Aldi pledge support to flood-affected communities
Why Peloton’s new exercise platform Lanebreak taps into the power of gaming
Software & systems
Why Peloton’s new exercise platform Lanebreak taps into the power of gaming
Young at heart: Inside the reinvention of Lego
Gifts & toys
Young at heart: Inside the reinvention of Lego
Inside the Witchery x Ellery collab bringing designer fashion to the masses
Luxury
Inside the Witchery x Ellery collab bringing designer fashion to the masses
Converse gives emerging Sydney artists a creative platform
Marketing
Converse gives emerging Sydney artists a creative platform
Author's latest articles
Jax Tyres & Auto heads the winners’ list in the Retailer Awards 2023
Management
Jax Tyres & Auto heads the winners’ list in the Retailer Awards 2023
Revealed: Inside Retail’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce 2023 edition
Omnichannel
Revealed: Inside Retail’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce 2023 edition
David Jones’s profit soars ahead of sale; Country Road prospers, too
Financial
David Jones’s profit soars ahead of sale; Country Road prospers, too
Australian retail sales surged 7.5 per cent in January – ABS
Financial
Australian retail sales surged 7.5 per cent in January – ABS
Historic data breach impacts up to 1.85 million The Good Guys customers
Legal
Historic data breach impacts up to 1.85 million The Good Guys customers