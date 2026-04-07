BusinessRegulatory

How Australia’s grocery code is rewriting the rules of engagement

The ACCC steps in as supplier protections become enforceable. Pexels.
By Tahlia Whitfield
It arrived without the performance of a product recall or the urgency of a price spike, yet the implications are arguably deeper, a new rulebook designed to make how supermarkets treat suppliers fairer and more transparent has come into authority. From April 1, the remade ‘Food and Grocery Code of Conduct’ has moved from a voluntary framework to a mandatory one, pulling Australia’s largest supermarket operators into a new era of oversight. For suppliers to Coles Group, Woolworths Group, AL

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