Racquet Club opens at Robina Town Centre to meet rising padel, pickleball demand

After seeking ways to create places that connect people, QIC Real Estate has opened Racquet Club at Robina Town Centre on the Gold Coast, meeting the surge in popularity of padel and pickleball.

Spanning 6842sqm, Racquet Club Robina is an open-air venue with seven padel courts, six pickleball courts, recovery facilities and a clubhouse-style food and beverage offering.

QIC Real Estate says the addition reflects its focus on broadening offerings, layering recreation, wellness and social connection alongside retail, dining, lifestyle and services.

“Some of the most exciting opportunities in our portfolio come from looking at land in new ways; not just where the next store goes but how we create places that get people active and connected,” said Sally Harding, head of alternative income at QIC.

“Working with Racquet Club, we have brought a new part of the site into play as a destination that families can build a day around, strengthening Robina Town Centre’s place at the core of community life.”

The launch builds on QIC’s wider commitment to community sport, following a marketing partnership with the Australian Sports Commission and Australian Institute of Sport in 2024, which promoted grassroots participation at its centres. It also comes during a milestone year for Robina Town Centre, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in April.

“Creating spaces where people connect and spend time together is central to how we think about our centres,” said portfolio centre manager Matthew Powis. “Racquet Club is a natural extension of that – sport and social connection sitting right alongside everything people already love about Robina Town Centre.”

Founded in Sydney in 2023, Racquet Club has since expanded through permanent clubs and pop-ups. Robina marks Racquet Club’s third permanent location nationally after Sydney and Canberra, and its second-largest venue to date.

The courts are now open for bookings, with the clubhouse set to open later this month.