Price Attack plans 10 more stores, unveils buyer incentive

Hair care retailer Price Attack has an ambitious goal of adding 10 stores in 2026 and has launched a franchise support program to accelerate network expansion.

New franchisees can benefit from a financial incentive of up to $25,000: Three months free rent, free stock, or a guaranteed salary.

Price Attack CEO John Pascoe said lowering entry costs will help counter cost-of-living pressures for franchisees.

The financial boost will enable franchisees to focus on building their business.

“By absorbing some of the biggest upfront costs we’re removing the pressure that often holds potential franchisees back. And for Price Attack it’s about sustainable growth,” Pascoe said. “We have had our eyes on some key markets for years and have not quite been able to reach them.”

Pascoe said the program strengthens the brand’s national footprint and supports new operators from day one.

“People want confidence when investing in their future and in buying themselves a job, that can even be passed on to their children in time. Research shows the holiday period is often the catalyst for a move to create your own financial path and be your own boss,” he said.

Price Attack’s buyer incentive extends across metro and regional areas

The offer will meet both urban and regional demand.

“While many bricks and mortar companies are pulling out of regional Australia, Price Attack salons play a vital role in country towns because we’re often one of the few places where locals can access professional haircare advice, trusted products and consistent services without travelling hours to a major centre,” Pascoe said.

“We’re part of the community fabric: We employ locals, provide on-going training through apprenticeships, support local events and give people real choice close to home.”

Price Attack’s offer targets new franchisees in select Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia locations where strong retail potential has already been identified.

The franchisor is offering free rent to franchise buyers in areas such as Salamander Bay, Griffith and Penrith in New South Wales; Bundaberg and Gympie in Queensland; Queanbeyan in the ACT; and Midland and Armadale in Western Australia.

Price Attack will focus its guaranteed salary offer on Mitchelton (Brookside), Mildura, Mount Ommaney and Buddina (Kawana Waters), as well as Strathpine, Brookvale, Maroubra, Campbelltown, Wollongong, Albury and Perth’s greater metropolitan corridor.

Providing free stock ensures franchisees can walk into a fully stocked store on day one. This offer is for the Sydney Greater Region (including Marrickville, Sylvania and St Ives), Burleigh Heads and Brisbane, as well as Osborne Park, Claremont and Success in WA.

The offer, subject to terms and conditions, ends on 1 February 2026.