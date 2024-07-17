Piccolo Me parent plans 100 stores for Sol Bowl acquisition

Piccolo Me parent company FABE (Food and Beverage Enterprises) has added Sydney-based Sol Bowl to its portfolio of food brands.

FABE has big goals for its newest addition: 100 stores, international expansion and co-branding with Piccolo Me.

There are another five Sol Bowl sites planned for New South Wales and ACT before FABE takes the brand interstate.

Sol Bowl founder Lilly Semaan launched the healthy-fast-food business as Soul Bowl in Parramatta in 2017. She has since refined the branding and added locations in Baulkham Hills and Rosehill.

Semaan designed the concept as an extension of the home kitchen, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and focused on nutritious ingredients. The menu features wholesome smoothie bowls, acai, superfood smoothies, toast toppers, raw slices and beverages.

Semaan will remain as the director of operations and will continue to be heavily involved in the day-to-day business.

FABE is owned by the El-Hachem family; brothers Roy and Charlie founded the Piccolo Me brand which recently appointed David Ciantar as group GM.

FABE’s portfolio also includes Go Dark Virtual Brands and Munchiverse.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.