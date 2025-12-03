BusinessStrategy

How Seen Studios evolved Rapha Clubhouse for China’s cycling community

Shanghai is the first expression of Rapha’s redesigned Clubhouse vision.
Shanghai is the first expression of Rapha’s redesigned Clubhouse vision. (Source: Seen Studios)
(Source: Seen Studios)
(Source: Seen Studios)
(Source: Seen Studios)
(Source: Seen Studios)
(Source: Seen Studios)
By Tong Van
Shanghai is the first expression of Rapha’s redesigned Clubhouse vision, drawing on the elegance of Italian cafe culture and reinterpreting it as a contemporary meeting point for the local cycling community. Set within a restored 1925 mansion, the space honours the building’s heritage while hinting at a new plan for Rapha in China. Strictly following the Clubhouse identity, the interior brings together British industrial design principles and mid-century modern influences, realised through m

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman poses in a chair looking at the camera and wearing a red cardigan and jeans
Health & beauty IR Pro

From Saks to self-care: Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman’s career in retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
dean salakas
Strategy

Sydney Party Decorations to acquire The Party People

Celene Ignacio
tusk cafe bar signage
Regulatory

Former Tusk cafe bar operator faces court for breaching Fair Work Act

Celene Ignacio
burger and fries on table
Openings & closings

Grill’d makes Tasmanian debut this week

Celene Ignacio
Two female employees are shown cutting up fresh fruit in a Big C hypermarket in Thailand.
Supermarkets

Thai hypermarket Big C boosts profits with fresh food focus

Michael Baker
david jones app
Strategy

David Jones launches online app in $65m digital transformation journey

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay