Frankie4 expands into new footwear category

Footwear brand Frankie4 has expanded into a new category with the launch of its sub-brand, Coast by Frankie4.

The sub-brand offers beach-ready sandals and slides designed to offer a practical alternative to traditional thongs.

While thongs have long been the default option for beach and pool environments, they come with little support and limited durability. Coast by Frankie4 was created as a response to this gap.

The range brings together Frankie4’s podiatrist-designed support with materials engineered for salt water, sand, and Australian summer conditions. The footwear products are said to be suitable for both coastal use and everyday wear.

At the centre of the brand is the Sole Hero footbed technology, featuring built-in heel, arch, and forefoot support. The sandals have a leather upper with waterproof treatment and are finished with a slip-resistant sole and a lightweight, flexible construction intended for travel and warm-weather environments.

“Women have not had many options between unsupportive thongs and sandals that cannot withstand coastal conditions,” says Gabrielle Thompson, director of footwear.

“Our aim was to bring genuine foot support to a category that has traditionally prioritised convenience over comfort.”

The development of Coast by Frankie4 spanned five years, including extensive material testing and refinement.

All styles in the collection are priced under an RRP of $170.