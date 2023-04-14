Petbarn parent to acquire Habitat Pet Supplies

Australian specialty pet care provider Greencross Pet Wellness Company is set to acquire Habitat Pet Supplies.

Habitat Pet Supplies is a family-owned business that sells a range of pet products including bowls, toys, collars and treats along with in-store pet grooming services.

It has five stores in Melbourne across Altona North, Burwood, Chirnside Park, North Melbourne and Port Melbourne, and sells online.

The deal, which is subject to the approval of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, will merge Habitat Pet Supplies’ business with the company’s Petbarn brand.

Co-founder Dean Pantalleresco said the business has “focused” on being at the forefront of pet retailing, adapting to industry growth and the evolving needs of customers.

Petbarn’s COO, Scott Charters, said the business will “continue the legacy” the Habitat team has built with its customers in the Melbourne community.

“Under the Petbarn brand, we will continue to provide exceptional customer service and education to local pet parents.”

Until the transaction is completed, the company will trade normally with no immediate changes to its suppliers or store teams.