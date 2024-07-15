BusinessTravel retail

Perth Airport seeks retailers for 32 tenancies in expansion plan

(Source: Supplied)
By Sean Cao

Perth Airport is looking for retail tenants for 32 new sites across all terminals as part of a multi-billion-dollar expansion project.

The expansion and refurbishment project will deliver new terminal facilities, a new parallel runway, two new multi-storey car parks and an airport hotel over the next decade. Existing terminals and their retail precincts will also undergo upgrades to meet growing passenger numbers.

“Our commercial team is looking to engage with potential partners via a request for proposals program for up to 32 sites totalling approximately 4000sqm across Perth Airport’s four terminals – T1, T2, T3 and T4,” said chief commercial & aviation officer Kate Holsgrove.

Stage 1 of the process includes 22 opportunities, while stage 2 will be announced early next year. The airport is accepting bids from retailers across food & beverage, travel essentials and specialty categories.

Perth Airport recorded more than 16.1 million passengers in FY24, with its airline partners continuing to either add or expand their services, according to Holsgrove.

