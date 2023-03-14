Free Subscription

Sectors|Openings & closings

US Brewlounge concept to open at Perth Airport

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 14, 2023< 1 mins read

WA hospitality and brewing group Triple-1-Three is set to launch a ‘Brewlounge’ concept at Perth Airport in partnership with US-based hospitality company, Delaware North.

The business’ craft beer brand Otherside Brewing Co will offer travellers local beers and experimental releases at the new ‘Otherside Brewlounge’ situated in Terminal Two (T2).

Otherside’s MD, James Legge, said the brand wanted to “challenge the norm” and create something really special for Perth Airport. 

“An opportunity arose to partner with Delaware North, and naturally, we leapt at it. It’s so great to see it come to fruition and to see the Perth Airport team embrace the concept enthusiastically.”

The Otherside Brewlounge – which will open in the middle of this year – will also showcase WA music and artists with local music shows and live sports viewing for fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) workers who frequent the airport.

Through the brewery’s ‘Tapped by Otherside’ funding program, local artists will be invited to submit their works for consideration to feature at the location.

Perth Airport’s acting chief commercial officer Rebecca Cook said the new concept will provide an “innovative and contemporary food and beverage hub” in T2.

“Our FIFO passengers spend a great deal of time at the airport and we are pleased to offer them a distinctive and fun way to spend their time before their flight, which includes the ability to watch live sports and music.”

Gary Brown, MD at Delaware North, said the venue will be “dynamic and engaging” and offer a “genuine taste” of Western Australia’s food and beer.

