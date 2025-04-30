BusinessRegulatory

Why some Amazon sellers are skipping Prime Day in the US

a brown cardboard amazon box with blue tape on a conveyor belt
Amazon sellers scale back Prime Day 2025 discounts as China tariffs squeeze margins. Reuters
By Arriana McLymore
Amazon’s Prime Day is losing its lustre among a critical group: sellers. Some third-party merchants who previously sold China-made goods during Amazon’s premier July shopping event are sitting it out this year or reducing the amount of discounted merchandise they offer. The planned pullback, which hasn’t been previously reported, is a way for sellers to protect profit margins amid the US-China trade war triggered by steep tariffs placed by US President Donald Trump on Chinese

