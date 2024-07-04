BusinessStrategy

Perfect Stranger opens first Victorian store, in Melbourne Central

(Source: Perfect Stranger The Label/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Perfect Stranger has opened its first Victorian store at Melbourne Central.

“Our Melbourne Central store adds to our 13 bricks and mortar locations across Queensland, New South Wales and now Victoria, and it’s something we are extremely proud of,” Alice Barbery, CEO at Universal Store, the group that owns Perfect Stranger, told Rag Trader.

“Perfect Stranger is actively discussing further roll out opportunities in the country’s best centres across Australia.”

The brand is in talks about further expansion opportunities in WA.

Universal Store has over 100 stores nationwide, including Thrills and Universal Store.

