Perfect brands get ignored; flawed brands get felt

al. Your voice isn’t perfect (which is perfect) Brand voice is character. Which means it should have quirks and contradictions. You know, the stuff we usually try to smooth over or hide. Ironically, this is often what makes a brand interesting. I’ve done the math. Different + Memorable = Buyable. It’s as simple as that. Pick your poison Brand voice isn’t just what you say. It’s how you say it, across everything from product names to EDMs to the signage on the window. Instead of always reaching for positivity or polish, try building your voice around one of your flaws. Are you too serious? That sounds intriguingly intense. Wrap everything you sell in existential dread and very nice packaging. Too honest? Good. Let your product pages read like they were written by your most honest friend after they’ve had a couple of wines. Too chaotic? Embrace that. Let everyone know from the get-go that your shipping policy is essentially based on vibes. This is where the magic happens, because when your flaws become fuel for your voice, you might find that people love you for it. We could learn a thing or two from… Lush “Smells like activism.” Lush sells bath bombs that melt within a week and shampoo bars that look like candy. They make messiness part of the story. Their stores are loud. Their smells are louder. Their ethics are front and centre, hand-painted on the windows for all to see. Its flaws: Overwhelming scents. Products that don’t last. Its voice: Unapologetic, activist, mildly chaotic. The result? A brand that sounds like a movement and smells very unlike a hippy. Cards Against Humanity “A party game for horrible people.” CAH built an entire brand on the idea that being inappropriate, offensive, and politically incorrect can be the voice. Its product is the evil twin of whatever party games are supposed to be, and boy, does CAH own it. Its flaws: Obnoxious, borderline offensive. Its voice: Dark, bold, unapologetic. The result: A bestseller that outsells mainstream games every holiday season. Oatly “It’s like milk, but made for humans.” Oatly took being the underdog and ran with it. Directly calling out the dairy industry, printing awkward stream-of-consciousness rants on its packaging, and speaking like a grumpy but loveable uncle. Its flaws: It’s not real milk. Its voice: Sassy, self-aware, and a bit unhinged. The result: It went from niche product to fridge staple in five years. Zara “We don’t have a tagline.” Zara is high fashion moving at light speed. The brand ‘drops’ new collections every week. Its website is a maze made entirely of white noise. And its models stare through you like they’re impervious to your existence. Its flaws: Disposable fashion. No soul. Its voice: Glossy, impersonal, distant. The result? A brand that talks like a luxury label but acts like a vending machine. In conclusion Just be fabulously flawed. There’s real power in showing up as you are. Warts and all. When your voice leans into the messy, moody or mildly manic, people tend to get you. In retail, that kind of connection is worth more than any perfectly polished brand promise. So let your voice mutter, stutter, or go full nutter. Use the good, the bad, and the beautifully ugly. Beige doesn’t move people. But honesty, chaos and character do. That’s what makes people feel something, and that’s what they will remember you for – and why they will keep coming back.