Nissan and New Balance create ‘Kicks’ car in Tokyo

Nissan and New Balance have teamed up to produce the Kicks 327 – a car that mimics a trainer.

The partnership is a play on the car’s name and was created to advertise Nissan’s electric Kicks SUV.

The automobile has the suede upper from the 327, as well as everything from the original sneaker’s textile stitching to its white laces, and is finished with a placed wrap.

“The 327 has a stylish SUV-like appearance and is light and sticks to the ground,” the brand told Dezeen.

“We thought it would match the concept of the Nissan Kicks e-Power 4WD, which allows you to enjoy driving in any situation, whether on the street or off-road.”

Nissan won’t be officially selling the vehicle, but The Kicks 327 is on display and being driven around Tokyo throughout this month.

