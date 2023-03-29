Next buys Cath Kidston out of administration

British clothing brand Next has acquired the website and intellectual property of home furnishings label Cath Kidston for £8.5 million (A$15.65 million) after the retailer fell into administration.

Cath Kidston is a home furnishing retail company that sells vintage-themed goods, homewares, gifts and handicraft items that incorporate British lifestyle themes.

In 2020, the brand’s then owner Baring Private Equity Asia closed all its stores in the UK realigning itself as a wholesaler and online brand, culling 908 jobs during Covid.

However in June last year, Hilco Capitol purchased the brand only to put it up for sale again in February.

As part of the acquisition, for a period of up to 12 weeks, the brand’s website will be licenced back to the administrators to clear stock. It will then be relaunched under Next’s ownership.

Next also bought fashion brand Joules and online furnishings specialist Made.com out of administration last year.