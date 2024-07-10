New York jeweller Harlin Jones makes Sydney debut

Harlin Jones Fine Jewellery has opened a new studio at the heritage-listed Trust Building in Sydney, marking the brand’s expansion from New York.

The new studio showcases Harlin Jones’ signature collections, including engagement rings, wedding bands, and statement pieces.

Clients may also work with Harlin Jones’ staff to customise their jewellery pieces.

“This new space allows us to connect more intimately with our local clients, offering them a dedicated environment to discover and create their perfect pieces,” said Sumer Sayan, founder and creative director at Harlin Jones.

“We are also thrilled to be able to share everything we learnt and our black-book of contacts from NYC, the mecca of fine jewellery.”