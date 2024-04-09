New pet retailer launches online shopping platform

New pet retailer Swaggle – owned by grocery giant Coles – has launched its online shopping platform, aiming to help pets “live their lives to the fullest”.

The store’s ‘petsonalisation’ feature enables pet parents to identify and comprehend the appropriate items for their pets, regardless of age, breed, or life stage.

Swaggle’s petsonalisation engine, according to the business, has absorbed data on hundreds of dog and cat breeds, allowing it to deliver relevant suggestions to customers throughout their pet’s lifetime.

“We know our pets have different needs throughout the various stages of life, and our goal is to support pet parents in pre-empting their needs with a speciality range of great value pet products,” said Chad Burke, head of Swaggle.

Swaggle features 100 product categories from more than 190 brands, including Royal Canin, Advance, Ivory Coat, Black Hawk, Nexguard Spectra, Lifewise, and Hill’s Science Diet, catering to dogs, cats, birds, small pets including rabbits and guinea pigs, and fish.

Customers who create a pet profile will receive free online veterinarian assistance. Pet parents can also contact a vet nurse or email a vet for a free 24-hour response turnaround.