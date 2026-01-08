BusinessMarketing

M&M’s pop-up store to return to the Australian Open 

M&M's pop up at Australian Open
M&M’s pop-up store. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

The M&M’s pop-up store is returning to the Australian Open from January 12 to February 1, following its debut at last year’s tournament

The store will occupy Garden Square and feature the chocolate wall, including two Australian Open-exclusive colours, pink and light blue. A new Crunchy Cookie flavour will also be available for on-site tasting for the first time.

Visitors can expect character appearances from Red and Yellow, interactive activities such as table tennis activations outside the store, and photo opportunities inside the pop-up. 

The brand will also maintain a wider presence across the precinct, including the M&M’S-wrapped tram that transports fans to and from the tournament.

According to the brand, the pop-up was one of the most visited activations at the Australian Open last year.  

