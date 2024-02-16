Melbourne Fashion Festival designer award finalists revealed

Six fashion designers have been named finalists for the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival National Designer Award this year, presented by David Jones.

The designers are Alex Higgins, Ikuntji Artists, (pictured above), Jeremy Hershan of Haulier, Jordan Gogos of Iordanes Spyridon Gogos, Natasha Gordon of Clea, and Timothy Aquino of THDR.

“We take great pleasure in offering support and mentorship to these talent during their early stages, ensuring the enduring success of their brands and significant impact on the Australian fashion landscape,” said Bridget Veals, GM of womenswear, footwear and accessories at David Jones.

The finalists are required to demonstrate vision and cohesion in creativity and design, adherence to high-quality manufacturing standards, high attention to detail, strong business acumen, and a genuine commitment to addressing environmental and social impact.

The National Designer Award winner will be declared on March 6 and will receive a business development prize pack to help in the brand’s growth, a cash prize of $20,000, a marketing and editorial showcase, and the chance to display its collection at the David Jones Bourke Street flagship.

An Honourable Mention for Sustainability will also be named and will receive a cash prize of $10,000 and a bespoke mentorship program led by David Jones.