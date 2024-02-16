Officeworks customers raise $1.3 million for disadvantaged schoolkids

Officeworks has raised over $1.3 million for The Smith Family’s Learning for Life sponsorship program.

The funds received from the Back to School Appeal from December 26 to February 11 are earmarked for families struggling with poverty to afford their child’s essential school supplies such as uniforms, books, and excursions.

The funds will also be used for personal support and extra education programs to help students stay motivated in their learning.

“When young people start school without the essentials they need to keep up with their peers, they risk falling behind and disengaging from their learning. With this long-term wrap-around support, even more students will be able to stay engaged at school and make the very most of their education,” said The Smith Family CEO Doug Taylor.

“We’re proud that Officeworks’ long-term partnership with The Smith Family makes a real impact in students’ lives, helping to close the literacy, numeracy, and social connection divide for so many young people in Australia.”

Officeworks is committed to supporting 60,000 students by 2025 through the Back to School Appeal program.