Retailers, are you ready for it? Swift’s Eras tour a gold rush of economic karma

AMP’s chief economist Shane Oliver, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, predicted that the tour would bring an additional $400 million into the Australian economy. Near and Far KPMG research suggests this figure will be closer to the $140 million mark before tax. This is based on an estimated 2 per cent of concert-goers coming from overseas and 18 per cent from interstate, with each spending roughly$500 on the day of the concert and up to an average spend of $5000 for visitors who are extending their trip. It was reported by Fortune that the Eras tour had an estimated US$4.6 billion impact on the American economy, with Swifties spending more than US$1300 on tickets, travel and clothing to attend the show. The four sold-out shows in Tokyo were estimated to inject US$228 million into Japan’s economy, with US$162.7 million predicted to be pumped into the capital city’s local economy alone, according to a report by Economic Impact.net. Brisbane airport said that the three shows in Melbourne this weekend, and four in Sydney the week after, will see an additional 254,400 domestic passengers travelling through the airport. Major airlines have scheduled an additional 64 flights to accommodate Swifties, with many private flights also being chartered. Airport jewellery retailers including Colette are accommodating the gold rush by stocking up on friendship bracelets, cowgirl boots, accessories and Taylor Swift reading materials. Take this moment in time and craft it It all started with a friendship bracelet, an idea that originated from a lyric in the song You’re On Your Own, Kid on the album Midnights. It is now tradition to make, exchange and gift handmade beaded bracelets at concerts with other Swifties. Recent Ebay Australia data shows friendship bracelet sales are up 15,200 per cent. Other accessory trends given cult status by the singer, such as heart-shaped sunglasses and cowboy boots are also up by 55 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively. Given that Swift’s target audience – Millennials and Gen Z – are also online shopping natives, e-commerce retailers such as Ebay are primed to benefit from the seven sold-out shows in Melbourne and Sydney that will have close to 100,000 fans attending each night. An Ebay Australia spokesperson told Inside Retail that second-hand goods may also benefit from the Swift-mania sweeping the nation, as many stores have been stripped bare of relevant merchandise. “Shopping for Taylor-inspired fashion on online marketplaces like Ebay can increase your chances of finding unique pre-loved gems to pair with your outfit. With global Ebay research finding Gen Z and Millennials are leading the charge when it comes to shopping pre-loved, there’s no better time to embrace your inner Taylor and express yourself while being savvy with your money.” Taylor Swift merchandise sales are also soaring on Ebay with shirt sales up by 190 per cent, posters by 105 per cent and vinyl records by 61 per cent. Swift and savvy retailers embracing the Eras Ebay has curated a dedicated landing page to help Swifties get concert ready, showcasing both pre-loved and brand-new Eras-inspired apparel and accessories. Another business embracing the moment is Australian hardware retailer Bunnings, which has been on the social media beat, with its Frank Green cup car cupholder solution that went viral. The hardware retailer has continued to expand its online marketplace offerings to include reformer pilates machines, a very on-trend, but unexpected item for a hardware chain. And it ensured that its friendship bracelet kits and accessories were in abundance online and in-store for the lead-up to the tour. Bunnings national craft buyer, Lizzie Bartholomew, told Inside Retail, “Our friendship bracelet kits have been a popular choice over the past few weeks with plenty of customers getting creative designing their bracelets and the ‘Make a friendship bracelet with us’ content we recently shared has received strong engagement across our social channels.” Ahead of Swift’s touchdown in Melbourne, a video Bunnings posted earlier this week bejewelling one of its iconic straw hats had a lot of engagement and amassed over 172, 000 views in two days. Money can’t buy exposure At the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last Sunday, Swift was notably sporting a corset top from Australian designer brand Dion Lee as she watched her partner Travis Kelce win his third ring with the Kansas City Chiefs. Founded in 2009 by the then 23-year-old fashion designer of the same name, Dion Lee sold a shareholding stake in the business to Cue Clothing Co in 2013, for an undisclosed sum after a collection collaboration in 2010. Naturally, the black ‘Crochet Suspend Corset’ sold out swiftly, with resale platforms and third-party retail sites such as Farfetch offering limited sizes. It is currently available for pre-order on the brand’s website. The 2010 sale was part of a strategic partnership to develop and accelerate the brand’s domestic and international growth. With its recent star-studded exposure, the ball has now been passed to Dion Lee to translate this opportunity into a touchdown.