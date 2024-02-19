BusinessOnline marketplaces

The Iconic launches brand campaign following fraud scandal

By Celene Ignacio

The Iconic has launched a new branding campaign over a month after the online fashion retailer found itself in defence mode due to fraudulent transactions made via customers’ accounts.

The company created the ‘Got You Looking’ tagline in partnership with Dentsu Creative and Love Media, with the intent to urge viewers to take a second look at the brand.

“Twelve years ago, we set out to disrupt retail in Australia and New Zealand by creating a better way for people to shop,” said The Iconic chief marketing officer Joanna Robinson. “And we’re still creating better ways today.

“We set a new industry standard with our unmatched delivery offering and free returns and continue to create memorable experiences that leave our customers looking for more.”

In January, The Iconic committed to refunding customers after fraudulent orders were made on their accounts.

Though the retailer admitted witnessing an increase in fraudulent login attempts on its site, it denied any data breach or ‘hack’.

The campaign launched this week across multiple channels, with a range of executions bringing to life different ways consumers can shop at The Iconic – for fashion, sport, beauty and pre-loved.  

