KFC unveils Christmas in July at world-first Colonel’s Lodge

By Inside Franchise Business

KFC is creating Christmas in July this year by opening its first Colonel’s Lodge. The fast food chain is offering three two-night stays in the festive-themed KFC lodge.

With every purchase of $30 or more in the KFC app this month customers can enter the draw to win a trip for four people. The winners will enjoy an unlimited supply of KFC Christmas spreads and the services of a KFC lodge butler.

The Colonel’s Lodge is a wood-panelled mansion in the Blue Mountains in New South Wales.

The Christmas in July promotions include daily deals on the app.

Tami Cunningham, CMO at KFC Australia, said, “Each year, we look forward to helping our fans celebrate the Christmas in July occasion with good food, good people and good times and we’re thrilled to be bringing the Colonel’s Lodge to life and offer fans a fresh and fun opportunity to enjoy KFC.”

Cunningham said the brand’s festive July deal promotion this year extends through the month due to its popularity.

KFC is also bringing back the fan-favourite Christmas in July Feast and its annual merchandise range. Sales proceeds from the merchandise will go to the KFC Youth Foundation and its charity partners Black Dog Institute and ReachOut Australia.

