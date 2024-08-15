JD Sports enters NT, opening Darwin store

JD Sports has opened its first Northern Territory store, at the Casuarina Square shopping centre in Darwin.

The 414sqm store is JD Sports’ 60th store in Australia since its entry into the country in 2017. It offers previously sold-out and limited-edition styles, colourways and JD exclusives.

“We’ve had regular feedback from Territorians over recent years, asking for a store in the Top End,” said Aaron Faraguna, JD Sports CEO for Australia and New Zealand.

“Now we’re finally in a position to deliver the JD Sports brand, along with our exclusive product ranges and global omnichannel retail experience, to our keen and loyal customers.”

Currently, JD Sports has more than 3,400 stores across 38 territories in the UK, Europe, North America and Asia Pacific since it launched in the northwest of England in 1981.