How a phone answering service can help you cope with staff shortages

For many workplaces today, dealing with staff shortages and guaranteeing that every call is answered becomes a challenge.

Alongside giving your callers a positive first impression of your brand, having a professional phone answering or virtual receptionist service ensures efficient and effective communication with customers 24/7.

Let’s explore below some of the many benefits businesses just like yours are experiencing from a phone answering service in the ‘new normal’.

Have all your calls answered at a fraction of the cost of a full-time receptionist

With less staff on hand, businesses can take advantage of phone answering and virtual receptionist services that deliver more at a fraction of the cost of an in-house receptionist.

By outsourcing the management of their call volume to a live answering service, businesses can cut front desk-related costs and even expand the number of hours they are available. Companies won’t have to worry about missing calls or incurring the costs of a full-time receptionist’s wages, sick days, and other overhead expenses.

Focus on what you do best

While phone calls are terrific opportunities to provide amazing customer service and increase revenue, having to answer the phone nonstop can be an inconvenient distraction that your company just doesn’t have time for. These interruptions may be a serious concern for business owners, especially when their staff is in the middle of a meeting or working on a large project.

A phone answering service effectively filters and prioritises calls based on your company’s needs, such as taking messages when you’re unavailable, blocking unwanted sales calls, and connecting VIPs only when necessary, allowing you and your team to focus on the important things while still meeting customer and client demands.

Additionally, a phone answering service helps your personnel retain momentum and focus on more important tasks, allowing them to get more done in less time and increase profitability.

Never miss calls and business opportunities

As many businesses operate with less staff on hand, it’s even more important to ensure that no call goes unanswered. Things can fall through the cracks during peak times, affecting customer service. When this occurs, business owners risk damaging their reputation and losing clients, reducing profits. Having a phone answering service gives organisations the confidence that despite fewer staff available, customers are assured of a prompt, professional response with every call. Businesses can make sure that callers always get a good first impression and that enquiries are handled properly.

A reliable live answering service is the best, most cost-effective customer communications solution that is ready to take calls 24/7 – even on weekends, after-hours, or during holidays. There is no better way to keep your calendar busy, keep revenue coming in, and set up another successful year.

Alltel phone answering and virtual receptionist services

Despite the immense hurdle of staff shortages, businesses have a unique opportunity to outperform their competitors by providing exceptional customer service.

Winning over new clients and keeping them coming back begins with working with the right partner. Alltel’s 24/7 phone answering and virtual receptionist services provide affordable and scalable solutions to this post-pandemic challenge, that can be further customised to your business needs.

Our professional Australian-based operators and virtual receptionists are ready to answer calls in your business name and create an excellent customer service experience, built for the demands of the new normal and beyond.

For phone answering and virtual receptionist services that provide flexible business solutions, without ever compromising on performance, speak with our expert consultants today. Call us at 1300 255 835 (1300 ALLTEL) or visit www.alltel.com.au.