BusinessMarketing

From taglines to testimonials, this branding rule hasn’t changed

By Shanthi Murugan
Let’s do a little branding test. I’m going to say two words: Das Auto. What brand comes to mind? When you think of the big brands, the ones everybody knows, they each had a defining tagline that became synonymous with the brand itself. Apple’s ‘Think Different’, Nike’s ‘Just Do It’, Mcdonald’s ‘I’m Lovin’ It’. Each tagline is not just an example of brilliant copywriting, but copywriting that defined iconic brands and carved ou

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now