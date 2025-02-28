Harvey Norman’s system revenue up in first half, eyes AI-driven growth

Harvey Norman’s system sales increased 4 per cent to $4.83 billion in the first half on the back of positive results in most markets, with the UK posting the highest growth rate.

The furniture and consumer electronics retailer’s UK sales surged 39.7 per cent while Slovenia and Croatia sales grew 7.4 per cent.

Australian franchisees saw sales rise 5.5 per cent while Ireland and Malaysia sales went up 5.4 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, New Zealand sales declined 1.9 per cent amid macroeconomic challenges, and Singapore sales dipped 3.8 per cent due to the closure of the Bukit Panjang store.

Harvey Norman has 198 franchised complexes in Australia comprising 554 independent franchisees and 122 company-operated stores in seven other countries.

“Consumers continue to embrace the growing AI-PC market, with Harvey Norman proudly enhancing its AI-foothold in the delivery of the Next Gen-AI technology range,” said Gerry Harvey, chairman of Harvey Norman.

“The continuing innovation and mainstream adoption of Next Gen-AI PCs and devices are expected to drive further sales growth in the home appliances, television, audio, mobile and computer technology categories throughout FY25 and beyond.”

The group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) soared 22.9 per cent to $581.4 million.

From January 1 to 31 this year, the company saw Australian franchisee sales rise 2.4 per cent and New Zealand sales increase 0.6 per cent.

Slovenia and Croatia sales grew 1.9 per cent while Ireland sales climbed 3.6 per cent. UK sales surged 96.8 per cent and Malaysia sales inched 7.4 per cent higher.

Singapore sales, however, declined 9.6 per cent.