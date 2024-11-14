BusinessStrategy

Flying Tiger to launch in Australia with Bernardi Group

Flying Tiger variety store interior
Flying Tiger Copenhagen will open its first two stores in Australia on December 7. (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Danish variety store chain Flying Tiger Copenhagen is coming to Australia, opening its first two stores in the country at Stockland Shopping Centres in Wetherill Park and Shellharbour on December 7.

The company partnered with Bernardi Group to launch in Australia. Its product offerings include home decor, kitchenware, stationery and toys.

“We are honoured to be given the opportunity to launch Flying Tiger Copenhagen to the Australian market as we feel there is a real appetite for the brand’s product offering amongst the population,” said Joseph Bernardi, Bernardi Group CEO.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen plans to open three more stores across NSW next year.

