BusinessFinancial

Is David Jones really on the brink? What we know so far

David Jones store entrance.
(Source: David Jones)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
David Jones’ latest troubles expose a widening gap between the promise of transformation and the immediate demands of keeping a department store stocked and trading. After a $250 million overhaul, the retailer is confronting questions about supplier payments, departing brands and its lender’s intentions. Viewed together, the developments suggest a business whose recovery depends not simply on modernising its offer, but on sustaining the confidence of those financing and supplying it. The lat

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