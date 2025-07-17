Domino’s at a crossroads: Where to next for the once-dominant pizza giant?

duled for December this year. Van Dyck’s departure comes almost a year after long-time Group CEO Don Meij stepped down in November 2024, and a few months after the resignation of Domino’s ANZ CEO Kerri Hayman in May. Hayman is set to leave at the end of August. Following Van Dyck’s exit, chairman and largest shareholder of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, Jack Cowin, will return as interim executive chair. The loss of three CEO exits in less than a year points to a rare level of executive volatility for a company of Domino’s calibre. A story of rise and retreat Under Meij’s two decades of leadership, Domino’s grew from a relatively modest Australian operation to a global pizza powerhouse. After listing on the ASX in 2005 with a valuation of $132 million, the company’s market capitalisation soared, reaching $14.5 billion in September 2021. But cracks began to appear as the Covid-era tailwinds faded and international expansion efforts, particularly in Japan and parts of Europe, proved less fruitful than expected. In early November 2024, Domino’s announced a same-store sales decline of 1.2 per cent across key markets including Germany, Japan and France for the first 17 weeks of FY25. In the same release Domino’s announced Meij’s departure. Van Dyck, who served on the executive board of Compass Group, took the helm of Domino’s in November last year. He initiated a sweeping restructure by closing more than 200 underperforming stores, including 172 in Japan, in an attempt to restore profitability. Earlier this month, as news of van Dyck’s departure broke, shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises fell to their lowest level in over 11 years. The ASX-listed company experienced a sharp decline, with its stock price dropping as much as 17.8 per cent. Mounting pressure on leadership Retail experts say the leadership churn has contributed to a growing sense of strategic confusion. “The recent departure of Domino’s Australia CEO, alongside ongoing leadership turnover, a declining share price and broader operational challenges, suggests more than just temporary setbacks,” Rowena Cannane, principal at Retail Food Consulting, told Inside Retail. “These developments point to underlying structural problems the brand may be facing. In particular, persistent changes at the executive level risk eroding stakeholder confidence and disrupting operational stability,” she added. Cannane raised potential structural concerns, including strategic ambiguity, possible pressure on franchisee profitability due to rising costs and shrinking margins and questions around governance transparency. Domino’s digital rise and strain Globally, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has been a technology trailblazer in the QSR sector. It claims to have been one of the first in the world to embrace online ordering, having launched its digital platform in 2007. It now sees more than 85 per cent of its sales come through digital channels. This early adoption was complemented by innovations like the pizza tracker and builder, rolled out in 2008, which allowed customers to follow their orders in real time and customise their pizzas. Domino’s continued to double down on delivery innovation. In 2015, the company unveiled the DXP (delivery expert), a purpose-built vehicle designed for transporting up to 80 pizzas, complete with a warming oven and custom Domino’s lighting. The brand launched its autonomous delivery robot, originally known as DRU and now called DOM, in 2016. The robot was developed with advanced sensors and GPS technology. While the concept drew attention and remains showcased by the brand, DOM has stayed at the prototype stage and hasn’t been rolled out commercially. While these initiatives reinforced Domino’s image as a tech-forward brand, they also evidently required significant capital and operational investment. According to The Australian, Domino’s longstanding competitive advantage in delivery, particularly, is eroding amid the rise of third-party platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash. While Domino’s has historically relied on its own fleet of drivers and invested heavily in proprietary IT and delivery systems, its rapid expansion into international markets and the surge in customer demand from the pandemic may have masked growing vulnerabilities. Cowin highlighted to The Australian that, unlike in the past, Domino’s no longer holds a technological edge over on-demand delivery platforms, which now enable even small corner stores to offer delivery without the overhead of employed drivers. Cowin candidly acknowledged that Domino’s must seek a new competitive moat to sustain growth and protect franchisee interests in an increasingly crowded and technology-driven delivery market. The interim executive chair told analysts at an investor update earlier this month that the proliferation of delivery platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash has eroded Domino’s competitive advantage in the home delivery sector. He also stressed the need for Domino’s to adapt and find more effective ways to compete in an increasingly crowded market. The QSR landscape has changed Mark Field, CEO of Prof Consulting Group, told Inside Retail that Domino’s latest leadership exit “reinforces the rapidly changing landscape within the Australian QSR sector”. “Australians increasingly have more choice in this sector, as some of the well-established brands innovate fast across food and customer experience, whilst some of the new entrants gain market share through a targeted marketing strategy,” Field said. He noted that Domino’s reported emphasis on cost-cutting and efficiency must now be balanced with innovation and customer relevance. “With it widely reported that the focus has been on cost-cutting, I’m sure the business will be looking at product innovation and in-store experience [such as] AI to improve its profitability,” Field said. With QSR veteran and Hungry Jack’s founder Cowin now acting as interim executive chair, a global search for new leadership is underway. But what direction Domino’s takes from here remains unclear. Will it boldly double down on international growth, inspire a new wave of local innovation, or forge partnerships and tech-driven initiatives to win back customer loyalty? It stands beyond dispute that Domino’s can no longer lean on the playbook that once crowned it king of the category. To reclaim its edge and thrive, Domino’s may need to dare to evolve, embrace change and rewrite its story for the future.