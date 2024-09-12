BusinessSports & adventure

Decathlon launches free exercise classes, picnic kit rentals

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Decathlon has launched free exercise classes and picnic kit rentals exclusively from its new flagship store at 570 George Street in Sydney CBD.

The company’s in-house fitness experts will lead the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and pilates classes in the park and guided run club sessions.

Decathlon also offers 10 free picnic kit rentals from 10 am to 6 pm daily.

The picnic kit features two blankets, a food and drink cooler, and outdoor sports games, which include Petanque, Finnish Skittles, Quoits, and a soccer ball.

Both free exercise classes and picnic kit rentals must be pre-booked on Decathlon Australia’s website and are available until September 30.

“We’ve introduced a new picnic kit rental service and a series of fitness classes to inspire locals in Sydney’s CBD to enjoy the outdoors and stay active this spring,” said Romain Gravigny, Decathlon Australia CEO.

“Whether on a lunch break or a resident seeking fresh air, we aim to make staying active easier for locals, as we recognise the significant benefits of regular movement.”

