Decathlon launches free exercise classes, picnic kit rentals

Decathlon has launched free exercise classes and picnic kit rentals exclusively from its new flagship store at 570 George Street in Sydney CBD.

The company’s in-house fitness experts will lead the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and pilates classes in the park and guided run club sessions.

Decathlon also offers 10 free picnic kit rentals from 10 am to 6 pm daily.

The picnic kit features two blankets, a food and drink cooler, and outdoor sports games, which include Petanque, Finnish Skittles, Quoits, and a soccer ball.

Both free exercise classes and picnic kit rentals must be pre-booked on Decathlon Australia’s website and are available until September 30.

“We’ve introduced a new picnic kit rental service and a series of fitness classes to inspire locals in Sydney’s CBD to enjoy the outdoors and stay active this spring,” said Romain Gravigny, Decathlon Australia CEO.

“Whether on a lunch break or a resident seeking fresh air, we aim to make staying active easier for locals, as we recognise the significant benefits of regular movement.”