The ‘micro-delights’ playbook that made Adore Beauty Australia’s most loved

’s store rollout, which wasn’t just an expansion strategy, but integral to elevating the overall customer experience,” Rosalea Catterson, head of insights at Power Retail, told Inside Retail. “The brand has managed to replicate, and in many ways enhance, its digital offering in-store, creating a truly seamless omnichannel environment,” she continued. How Adore Beauty stitched CX together Power Retail’s Most Loved Retailer Report ranks brands using its Power Retail Index (PRICE) for Customer Experience, which combines Net Promoter Score, customer satisfaction and effort rating from more than 3000 Australians who have shopped with the retailers in the past six months. Adore Beauty topped the index with a total PRICE score of 248, edging out long-time leader The Iconic on 247 and sitting ahead of other heavyweights. In a retail environment where discretionary spend remains under pressure, Catterson argues that CX has become a core growth lever because it reduces friction and amplifies perceived value without relying on constant promotions. When consumers are more selective with every dollar, brands that feel easy, trustworthy and rewarding to shop with earn repeat visits and advocacy even when rivals can match them on range or price. Adore Beauty’s climb to number one has been powered by a disciplined focus on consistency across channels rather than flashy one-off moments. The retailer’s store rollout has been designed to mirror – and in some ways enhance – its digital experience, giving customers the same level of guidance, product discovery and service quality whether they shop online or in a physical location. “This physical and digital cohesion is supported by meaningful investments online: enhanced AI-driven personalisation, faster site speed, improved navigation, and a more consistent value proposition through a reduced promotional cadence,” Catterson elaborated. “The launch of Adore Rewards has also provided clearer benefits and stronger long-term incentives for customers to return. Together, these improvements show a retailer that is executing with discipline across every touchpoint,” she continued. “Adore’s ability to blend intuitive digital experience with polished in-store interactions , and tie it all together with smooth backend operations, is what ultimately pushed it ahead.” That digital polish is tied together with smoother operations and the launch of the Adore Rewards program, which offers more transparent benefits and stronger reasons for customers to keep returning over time. The power of micro-delights The most famous symbol of Adore Beauty’s CX philosophy is the Tim Tam slipped into each order, an extra that has become shorthand for the brand’s personality and attention to detail. Catterson describes this as a textbook “Tim Tam moment”: small, unexpected and emotionally resonant, adding a layer of joy without adding cost for the customer. Crucially, these touches are not gimmicks on their own – they work because they sit on top of a reliable core experience. Free samples, thoughtful packaging and personalised recommendations all contribute to a sense of being valued rather than processed, which becomes especially potent when budgets are tight and shoppers are seeking reasons to feel good about what they buy and who they buy it from. But Adore Beauty is not alone in using micro-delights to climb the rankings; every retailer in the Most Loved Report has a version of that signature emotional touch. The Iconic leans into operational excellence with ultra-reliable fast delivery, easy free returns and responsive support, turning logistics into a source of reassurance and delight. Dan Murphy’s uses its My Dan’s program to deliver tailored offers and member-only perks that feel like rewards rather than discount tactics, giving customers a sense of added value on every shop. Appliances Online focuses on removing anxiety from big-ticket purchases through free installation, old-appliance removal and proactive post-purchase support, transforming an often stressful mission into a confidence-building journey. “Across all these leaders, the benchmark isn’t one single gimmick, it’s the accumulation of thoughtful, customer-centric details,” Catterson explained. “Whether it’s a free chocolate biscuit, frictionless returns, personalised loyalty perks, or the removal of stress from a big purchase, these touches create emotional resonance and lasting loyalty,” she added. Lessons for emerging retailers Catterson’s key message for smaller or emerging players is that strong CX does not require a big budget, but it does require clarity on fundamentals. She recommends starting with basics such as fast site speed, clear navigation and transparent delivery information, improvements that lift conversion and trust long before major tech investments are made. From there, retailers can add low-cost delight moments – a useful sample, a handwritten note, a frictionless Click & Collect experience – and focus on delivering them consistently across the few channels they do have. Even a single, well-executed touch that aligns with the brand can create an outsized memory, especially when it is backed by reliable fulfilment and straightforward service. Looking ahead, Catterson expects AI-powered personalisation to differentiate leaders from laggards as retailers use data to tailor recommendations, offers and communications in real time. “But the key isn’t just deploying AI, it’s using it to genuinely enhance the customer experience. Brands need to get this right and work that balance,” Catterson concluded. The brands that will win are those that deploy AI to make customer journeys feel simpler and more relevant – rather than to merely push more products.